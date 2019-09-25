Simcoe Capital Management Has Lowered Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Position by $5.70 Million; Ballentine Partners Upped Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $1.71 Million as Valuation Rose

Simcoe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc sold 57,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 535,735 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.11 million, down from 592,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $102.47. About 238,207 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 55.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 15,450 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 43,282 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.84 million, up from 27,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,622 shares to 293,138 shares, valued at $47.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $377.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 64,405 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $37.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.63 million for 16.97 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.