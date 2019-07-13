Simcoe Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) by $994,680 as Market Valuation Rose; As Union Pacific (UNP) Shares Rose, Holder Cambridge Advisors Has Trimmed Position

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 9,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 592,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.24M, up from 583,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $109.26. About 463,139 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,101 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.96 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $18.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank & Trust De reported 16,181 shares stake. Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 113,846 shares. King Luther Mgmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Fund Mgmt reported 0% stake. Simcoe Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 592,765 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 83,060 shares. 3,824 are owned by Alps Advisors. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 7,792 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 109,600 shares. 25,341 are held by Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability. Legal General Pcl reported 0% stake. First Mercantile invested in 465 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brant Point Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.69% or 50,343 shares. P2 Capital Prtn Ltd Llc holds 13.36% or 1.48 million shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson And Doremus Investment Management accumulated 0.08% or 1,482 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 3.26 million shares. 4,646 were accumulated by Halsey Ct. The Nebraska-based Lincoln Limited Liability Company has invested 1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Conestoga Cap Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Scott And Selber has 14,046 shares. Maine-based Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.19% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bb&T Corp has invested 0.37% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,434 shares. Roundview Cap Lc invested 0.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Gould Asset Ltd Company Ca has 0.13% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,032 shares. The New York-based Moore Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.31% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 17,592 were accumulated by Advisory Ser Network Ltd Liability Corp. Chilton Invest Limited holds 2.8% or 477,408 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 19.34 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.