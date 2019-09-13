Simcoe Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) by $1.93 Million as Stock Rose; Folketrygdfondet Has Increased Its Abb LTD (ABB) Stake by $1.68 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 64,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.52 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 864,343 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April; 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Abb Ltd. (ABB) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 84,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 2.76 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.38 million, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Abb Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.39. About 934,755 shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 23/05/2018 – ABB Robotics US : NITI Aayog and ABB India Partner to Make India AI-Ready; 19/04/2018 – Automation in Africa, Asia and the Middle East is booming, ABB CEO says; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – OFFERING $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.800% NOTES DUE 2020; 19/04/2018 – ABB Opens 4.3% Higher After 1Q Data; 07/05/2018 – ABB at Company Roadshow Hosted By Handelsbanken Today; 29/03/2018 – ABB ready to participate in global upswing in 2018 – CEO; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS IN THE NATURAL RESOURCES SECTOR, SUBSTANTIAL GROWTH IN DEMAND IS EXPECTEDIN THE MEDIUM TERM; 27/03/2018 – ABB ABBN.S : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 26 FROM SFR 25; 29/03/2018 – ABB: Jennifer Xin-Zhe Li, Geraldine Matchett and Gunnar Brock Named to Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold SEAS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.08 million shares or 10.15% less from 55.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon invested in 421,905 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Financial Services Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Millennium Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Principal Financial Gp Incorporated has 41,129 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 3,200 shares. Rothschild Co Asset Mgmt Us accumulated 1.32 million shares or 0.44% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 43,420 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Gp Public Ltd has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company has 906,459 shares. D E Shaw & Co accumulated 798,866 shares. Ameriprise holds 148,780 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.10M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.