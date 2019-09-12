Simcoe Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) by $1.93 Million; First Washington Cut Holding in Otter Tail (OTTR) by $400,400

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 71.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.77% . The institutional investor held 3,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162,000, down from 10,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 108,286 shares traded or 30.16% up from the average. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 18/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER AND IDAHO’S FIRST LADY MOURN THE PASSING OF BARBARA BUSH; 19/04/2018 – Yamaha Announces Power Assist Electric Bicycles on Display at Sea Otter Classic; 09/04/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation held its 108th Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – ID Securities: 04/12/2018 – Governor Otter Proclaims April “Financial Literacy Month”; 09/05/2018 – AISENSE ANNOUNCES GENERAL AVAILABILITY AND PREMIUM VERSION OF OTTER VOICE NOTES, DESIGNED FOR BUSINESS PEOPLE, JOURNALISTS AND STUDENTS; 07/03/2018 Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER, CABINET TO VISIT MOYIE SPRINGS FOR 100TH CAPITAL FOR A DAY; 17/05/2018 – UBS Fights Harry the Otter for Soccer Prediction Crown; 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL POWER CO. REQUESTS RATE REVIEW IN SOUTH DAKOTA; 21/05/2018 – Otter Tail Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q Rev $241.3M

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 64,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.52M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 1.41M shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold SEAS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.08 million shares or 10.15% less from 55.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd stated it has 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Mackay Shields Lc reported 137,381 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 19,655 shares. Alberta Mgmt has invested 0.01% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Point72 Asset Lp accumulated 0.22% or 1.38M shares. Amp Capital invested in 12,067 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.49M are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications holds 0% or 25,940 shares in its portfolio. 9,017 are held by Stifel Financial. 107,672 are owned by California Employees Retirement. Tygh Cap has 0.34% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Sei invested in 0.03% or 340,792 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt stated it has 623,629 shares. Jane Street Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 81,976 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold OTTR shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 17.66 million shares or 2.56% more from 17.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Invesco Ltd reported 56,584 shares stake. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research stated it has 0.02% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Aperio Ltd Llc reported 14,801 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 290 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 545,859 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 6,390 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 1,508 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Affinity Advsr Llc holds 0.14% or 9,065 shares in its portfolio. 18,617 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 3,300 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 2,119 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 169 shares. Accredited holds 0.13% or 12,992 shares in its portfolio.