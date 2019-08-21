Simcoe Capital Management Has Increased Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Holding by $17.23 Million; Share Value Rose; As Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Share Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Oakmont Partners Decreased Its Stake by $371,781

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 41,309 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 49,002 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 90,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $464.63M market cap company. It closed at $13.49 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 150.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 689,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52M, up from 456,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.46. About 21,488 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice

More notable recent Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Putnam Investments to Hold Webcasts for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on January 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Witt O’Brien’s Expands Public Sector Leadership – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Putnam Investments Announces Final Results of Tender Offer for Auction Rate Preferred Securities of Two Municipal Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on August 10, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PMO – Good As Long As You Don’t Dig Too Deep – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 09, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 14,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 0% or 14,880 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 137,127 shares. Lincoln National reported 0.05% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Staley Capital Advisers invested 0.01% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 188,791 shares. Sit Invest Associate Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 2,702 are owned by Pnc Financial Services Gp. Carroll Fincl Associates reported 333 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd owns 526,228 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Serv Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0% or 4,669 shares. Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Thomas J Herzfeld has invested 0.02% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $111.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM) by 64,889 shares to 404,903 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd (EVM) by 34,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0.01% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 8,367 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Balyasny Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.60M shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp stated it has 0.01% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 2.77M shares. 8,093 are held by Guggenheim Cap Lc. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 84,094 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.02% or 1.52 million shares in its portfolio. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa invested in 29,257 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Co accumulated 4,616 shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 0% or 9,786 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 9,667 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 76,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 123,637 shares.