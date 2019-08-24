Simcoe Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) as Stock Value Rose; As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stock Value Declined, Arlington Value Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 42.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 425,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 577,321 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.44 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 1.55 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 150.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 689,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52 million, up from 456,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $30.62. About 2.04M shares traded or 13.53% up from the average. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $18.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc has 13,528 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10,628 are owned by Element Cap Management Ltd Liability Com. 664,356 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt has invested 0.02% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Fmr Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 77 shares. Art Advisors Limited reported 191,301 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Blackrock reported 4.40 million shares stake. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 3,222 shares. Fairpointe Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 161,967 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department holds 584 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Prelude Capital Limited holds 0.02% or 14,380 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Signaturefd Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 2,200 shares. 31,218 are held by Hbk Invests Limited Partnership.

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Best Of The SeaWorld Turnaround Is Already Priced Into The Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SeaWorld Entertainment Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Stocks I Bought Last Week – Motley Fool” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SeaWorld rallies after attendance improves – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier, a California-based fund reported 4,144 shares. Assetmark invested 0.13% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Rhumbline Advisers reported 289,854 shares. Hsbc Public Limited reported 167,497 shares. Highlander Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.43% or 11,750 shares. Oregon-based M Securities has invested 0.09% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Shell Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.01% or 38,300 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson invested in 0.06% or 60,987 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.09% or 4.97 million shares. Florida-based Naples Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.33% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 12,840 shares. Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 24,249 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 250 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Co has invested 0.47% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP).