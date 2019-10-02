Simcoe Capital Management Has Decreased Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake by $5.70 Million; Stock Declined; International Value Advisers Boosted Stake in Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG)

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 279,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.45 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46M, up from 4.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 8,683 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c

Simcoe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc sold 57,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 535,735 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.11 million, down from 592,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $98.81. About 284,057 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01

More notable recent Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone And Tallgrass Further Discredit The MLP Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Brightcove Inc (BCOV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Phoenix New Media Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Best Buy, Dollar General, Guess, Boeing & more – CNBC” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Technology – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 146,952 shares to 2.97M shares, valued at $176.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 107,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Interest Gru Incorporated reported 1,010 shares. Nordea Inv has 57,259 shares. Concourse Cap Ltd holds 2.81% or 28,865 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 0.05% or 17,101 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 17,500 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Citigroup has 78,926 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 172,874 shares. State Street Corp has 606,849 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory owns 494,017 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Macquarie Ltd holds 261,418 shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas owns 4,190 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Tiger Legatus Capital Mngmt stated it has 85,200 shares or 3.82% of all its holdings. 309,418 were accumulated by Bank Of America De. First Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 55,029 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.62M for 16.36 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $377.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 64,405 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $37.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nexstar stations go dark on AT&T in latest carriage dispute – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NXST or NFLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nexstar Digital Introduces TViQ Audience Solution Nasdaq:NXST – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “A week in, AT&T, Nexstar blast each other over cancelled meeting, effort to â€˜foolâ€™ viewers – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: July 11, 2019.