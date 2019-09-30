Simcoe Capital Management Has Decreased Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Position by $5.70 Million; Shares Declined; Horizon Investment Services Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Position by $392,030; Market Valuation Rose

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 1,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,438 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02M, down from 32,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $224.04. About 15.61M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I personally believe there is a lot more right about public education than there is wrong. #RevolutionCHI; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Buy Probed as EU Targets Music App’s Data Trove; 01/05/2018 – Dealbook: Apple Plans to Give Investors Back $100 Billion: DealBook Briefing; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Tech startup sues Apple over Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor; 19/04/2018 – GeekWire: FoundationDB, a very interesting NoSQL database owned by Apple, is now an open-source project; 18/04/2018 – Apple Bank Selects Continuity for Compliance Change Management; 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Apple in Austin, ESPN’s new boss, Brazil’s biggest pop star; 23/05/2018 – Apple Driverless-car Unit Now Focused On VW Shuttle Vans: Report — MarketWatch

Simcoe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc sold 57,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 535,735 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.11 million, down from 592,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $102.12. About 146,997 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Limited accumulated 160,563 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs invested in 106,414 shares or 1.83% of the stock. Fil, Bermuda-based fund reported 2.99 million shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt has 0.44% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 16,286 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 3.07% or 69,917 shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.72% or 77,993 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Company holds 1.03% or 50,507 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Invest Mngmt accumulated 33,163 shares or 5.71% of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.17% or 73,334 shares in its portfolio. Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 68,145 shares stake. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il invested in 2.6% or 382,864 shares. Aimz Investment Advsr Llc holds 3.9% or 28,582 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd accumulated 0.17% or 58,720 shares. Grisanti Capital Management Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 21,447 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Bancorp has invested 1.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.63M for 16.91 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Limited Com holds 14,235 shares. 1,714 were reported by Hanseatic Management. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 130,989 shares. Park West Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 7.54% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 558,205 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Lp has 1.64% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). State Street holds 606,849 shares. Eam Investors invested in 0.26% or 10,348 shares. Foster Motley accumulated 0.33% or 23,109 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 95,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Raymond James Finance Ser Advsr Inc accumulated 3,452 shares. Brant Point Investment Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 50,570 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 120,778 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Company has 0.19% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 68,318 shares. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $377.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 64,405 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $37.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.