Simcoe Capital Management Has Decreased Its Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) Stake by $9.69 Million as Share Price Declined; Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Holds Stake in Dollar General (DG)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 2.19M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.34 million, up from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $156.23. About 1.82M shares traded or 1.21% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M

Simcoe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc sold 322,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The institutional investor held 407,838 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.27 million, down from 730,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.28. About 37,042 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 141,000 shares to 4.04M shares, valued at $353.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bbt Mngmt Limited Company has 0.24% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1,518 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Commerce, Missouri-based fund reported 2,301 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 18,098 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability has 788,400 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gru Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2.94% or 85,797 shares. D E Shaw And invested in 172,357 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Greenwood Capital Limited Liability Company owns 2,545 shares. Hm Payson & reported 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Advisor Prtnrs Limited reported 5,389 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 4,035 shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na reported 0.18% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 5,019 shares. Central Financial Bank Trust has invested 1.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Scotia Capital holds 0.06% or 33,608 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has 0.03% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 2,971 shares.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $377.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 64,405 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $37.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.