Simcoe Capital Management Has Cut Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) Holding by $9.69 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Pool (POOL) Stock Value Rose While Eagle Asset Management Has Cut by $7.41 Million Its Position

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pool Corp (POOL) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 39,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205.91M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $188.12. About 114,788 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.70; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POOL)

Simcoe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc sold 322,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The institutional investor held 407,838 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.27M, down from 730,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $573.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $27.26. About 17,555 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend

Analysts await Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.6 per share. ITRN’s profit will be $9.47 million for 15.14 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Ituran Location and Control Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) CEO Eyal Sheratzky on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ituran (ITRN) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 05/21/2019: SCON, QTT, ITRN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s (ITRN) CEO Eyal Sheratzky on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cox Automotive expands collaboration with Israeli startups – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $377.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 64,405 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $37.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $93,598 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold POOL shares while 90 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 34.62 million shares or 0.05% more from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holding Limited reported 0.16% stake. Blair William & Il reported 179,016 shares. 476,535 were accumulated by Villere St Denis J And Communications Llc. Shine Advisory reported 42 shares stake. Chilton Investment Com Limited Liability has invested 0.88% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). 8,892 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc. Natixis Advisors LP has 0.06% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Aperio Gp Ltd holds 0.01% or 12,683 shares in its portfolio. Torray Lc holds 0.13% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) or 6,390 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 1,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Century holds 0% or 23,457 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). 115,446 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt has 9,199 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Kj Harrison & Inc holds 8,000 shares.

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.66M for 26.57 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 36,668 shares to 505,009 shares, valued at $8.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 26,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Refreshing the Roadmap to IPO Readiness – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq plans day-ahead power market launch in Germany, France, Nordics around April 2020 – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pool Corp (POOL) Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.