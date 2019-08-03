Simcoe Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) as Share Value Rose; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Holds Position in General Dynamics Corp. (GD)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (GD) by 809.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 13,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 14,744 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 1,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $181.97. About 887,532 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 28/03/2018 – Defense contractor CACI withdraws offer for CSRA; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Board Increases Dividend; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel lnouye (DDG 118); 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Share; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Tender Offer to Acquire CSRA for $9.6 Billion in Cash Scheduled to Expire April 2; 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS AWARDED U.S. ARMY CONTRACT W/UP TO $300M VALUE; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 150.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 689,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52M, up from 456,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.18. About 1.64 million shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.73; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 19,209 shares to 56,630 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,918 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (NYSE:CLX).

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About General Dynamics Corporation (GD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin: Still A Great Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does General Dynamics Corporation’s (NYSE:GD) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 106,031 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank has 15,310 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Boston Partners owns 225,193 shares. 316 are held by Smithfield. 200 were accumulated by Valley Advisers. Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,072 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lincoln National stated it has 3,006 shares. Brown Advisory Lc invested in 0.61% or 15,343 shares. 65,022 are owned by Ccm Advisers Ltd Co. Alkeon Management Ltd Co owns 281,161 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp reported 1,209 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.1% stake. Rockland Co invested in 0.03% or 1,542 shares. Town Country Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has 0.11% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Sun Life Inc holds 0.02% or 461 shares in its portfolio.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 123,637 shares. Olstein Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 287,500 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 420,000 shares stake. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust owns 124 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 1,253 shares. 313,953 are held by Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Co. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Raymond James And has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Gotham Asset Management Llc owns 482,592 shares. Spark Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 0.32% or 265,200 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd reported 272 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Theme Parks Are Having a Challenging Summer – The Motley Fool” on July 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “SeaWorld (SEAS) Increases Size of Board, Announces Yoshikazu Maruyama Will Step Down from Role as Chairman – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Here’s when Disney will debut its new gondola system – Orlando Business Journal” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “35 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.