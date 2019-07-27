Simcoe Capital Management Has Boosted Its Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Stake by $17.23 Million; Stock Value Rose; As United Cmnty Finl Ohio (UCFC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Deutsche Bank Ag Cut Its Holding

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (UCFC) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 43,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 278,706 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, down from 322,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $478.29M market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.95. About 132,326 shares traded or 42.98% up from the average. United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) has declined 10.26% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UCFC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ United Community Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCFC); 17/04/2018 United Community Fincl 1Q EPS 17c

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 150.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 689,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52 million, up from 456,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $30.9. About 1.58 million shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 65.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold UCFC shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 30.62 million shares or 0.29% more from 30.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mgmt holds 215,526 shares. Ajo LP accumulated 117,744 shares. Trexquant Invest LP stated it has 17,084 shares. California Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 88,905 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 138,035 shares. Wealthcare Capital Limited Company has invested 0% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Voya Invest Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 27,720 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 32,106 shares. 7,445 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Acadian Asset Management Limited has 222,081 shares. State Bank Of Mellon invested in 0% or 313,270 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 80,216 shares. Bridgeway Cap reported 0.01% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Strs Ohio owns 69,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (UBNK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About Is Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “United Community Financial (UCFC) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 169,307 shares to 2.75M shares, valued at $209.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) by 66,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Co invested in 0% or 4,616 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 7,820 shares. D E Shaw And Communications Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2.31 million shares. Waddell And Reed Finance invested in 1.60M shares. Raymond James And Assoc has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 58,729 shares. Legal General Gru Pcl holds 0% or 51,533 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Wedge L LP Nc stated it has 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.02% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Morgan Stanley holds 664,356 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,222 were reported by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.02% or 1.44M shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 955,649 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.05% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).