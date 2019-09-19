Simcoe Capital Management Cut Stake in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) by $9.69 Million; As Chemical Finl C (CHFC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Lazard Asset Management Decreased Stake by $5.66 Million

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chemical Finl C (CHFC) by 84.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 138,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The institutional investor held 25,289 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, down from 163,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chemical Finl C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51 million shares traded or 139.25% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c

Simcoe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc sold 322,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The institutional investor held 407,838 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.27M, down from 730,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.12. About 43,436 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend

Analysts await Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.6 per share. ITRN’s profit will be $9.47M for 15.07 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Ituran Location and Control Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.17% negative EPS growth.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $377.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 64,405 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $37.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.43 million activity. 6,380 Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) shares with value of $249,611 were bought by SHAFER THOMAS C. Shares for $395,789 were bought by TORGOW GARY. 10,018 shares valued at $392,205 were bought by KLAESER DENNIS L on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold CHFC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 62.79 million shares or 2.83% more from 61.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.54M shares. Chatham Cap Grp Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 32,557 shares. Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.21% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Franklin reported 2.47 million shares. Alps holds 8,934 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd accumulated 3,564 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 93,545 are held by D E Shaw &. 26,811 are owned by Ameritas Inv Prns. 912,138 were accumulated by Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon. Paragon Capital Ltd owns 0.16% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 6,940 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 51,931 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 137,951 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). M&T Financial Bank invested in 18,460 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 61 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

