SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

This is a contrast between SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.25 N/A 0.07 44.46 Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 6.15 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4%

Risk & Volatility

SilverSun Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.44 and its 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Smith Micro Software Inc. has a 0.38 beta which is 62.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.4% and 9.6% respectively. Insiders held 13.2% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59% Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78%

For the past year SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Smith Micro Software Inc.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.