SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.25 N/A 0.07 44.46 Phunware Inc. 16 2.42 N/A -0.23 0.00

Demonstrates SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Phunware Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SilverSun Technologies Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Phunware Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. SilverSun Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Phunware Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.4% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares and 17.3% of Phunware Inc. shares. About 13.2% of SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Phunware Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59% Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01%

For the past year SilverSun Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Phunware Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

SilverSun Technologies Inc. beats Phunware Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.