SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)

Since SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.30 N/A 0.06 41.88 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 18 2.99 N/A 0.38 44.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.3% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

SilverSun Technologies Inc. has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SilverSun Technologies Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $17.5, with potential upside of 1.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.4% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares and 93% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 13.8% of SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverSun Technologies Inc. -8.18% -15.46% 2.91% -33% -37.14% 5.4% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. -0.77% -17.12% -2.32% -7.06% -19.38% 8.57%

For the past year SilverSun Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Summary

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors SilverSun Technologies Inc.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.