SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

This is a contrast between SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.25 N/A 0.07 44.46 Domo Inc. 33 4.60 N/A -5.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Domo Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Domo Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SilverSun Technologies Inc. Its rival Domo Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Domo Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Domo Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Domo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Domo Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $41.5 average target price and a 63.26% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Domo Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.4% and 93% respectively. 13.2% are SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% are Domo Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59% Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31%

For the past year SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Domo Inc.

Summary

Domo Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors SilverSun Technologies Inc.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.