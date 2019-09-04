SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.38 N/A 0.07 44.46 Cision Ltd. 11 1.37 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Cision Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Cision Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.44 beta means SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 56.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Cision Ltd. has a 0.61 beta which is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SilverSun Technologies Inc. Its rival Cision Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Cision Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Cision Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cision Ltd. has an average price target of $14, with potential upside of 104.98%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.4% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.4% of Cision Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.2% of SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Cision Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59% Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2%

For the past year SilverSun Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Cision Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

SilverSun Technologies Inc. beats Cision Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.