SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.30 N/A 0.06 41.88 Aurora Mobile Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.3% Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SilverSun Technologies Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Aurora Mobile Limited is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.9. Aurora Mobile Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurora Mobile Limited 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Aurora Mobile Limited’s potential upside is 73.21% and its average price target is $9.7.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.4% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares and 7% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 13.8% of SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverSun Technologies Inc. -8.18% -15.46% 2.91% -33% -37.14% 5.4% Aurora Mobile Limited 0% -6.34% -13.73% 16.5% 0% 13.68%

For the past year SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aurora Mobile Limited.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. beats Aurora Mobile Limited on 5 of the 9 factors.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.