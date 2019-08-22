SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Since SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.25 N/A 0.07 44.46 ANSYS Inc. 191 13.15 N/A 4.90 41.50

Demonstrates SilverSun Technologies Inc. and ANSYS Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. ANSYS Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. SilverSun Technologies Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than ANSYS Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.44 beta means SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 56.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, ANSYS Inc. has a 1.42 beta which is 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SilverSun Technologies Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor ANSYS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. ANSYS Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for SilverSun Technologies Inc. and ANSYS Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ANSYS Inc. 1 1 4 2.67

ANSYS Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $199.29 average target price and a -8.37% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SilverSun Technologies Inc. and ANSYS Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.4% and 97.9% respectively. SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of ANSYS Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59% ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1%

For the past year SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ANSYS Inc.

Summary

ANSYS Inc. beats SilverSun Technologies Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.