SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.39 N/A 0.07 44.46 Zuora Inc. 18 6.84 N/A -0.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Zuora Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zuora Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -25.6%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SilverSun Technologies Inc. Its rival Zuora Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Zuora Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Zuora Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.4% and 55.5% respectively. Insiders owned 13.2% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Zuora Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59% Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25%

For the past year SilverSun Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Zuora Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

SilverSun Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Zuora Inc.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.