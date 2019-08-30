SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Contrasting side by side

As Application Software companies, SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.34 N/A 0.07 44.46 Verb Technology Company Inc. 5 7.02 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6%

Risk & Volatility

SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 0.44 and it happens to be 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s 151.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.51 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Verb Technology Company Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 208.53% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.4% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 13.2% of SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 37.75% of Verb Technology Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59% Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36%

For the past year SilverSun Technologies Inc. has 27.59% stronger performance while Verb Technology Company Inc. has -58.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors SilverSun Technologies Inc. beats Verb Technology Company Inc.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.