SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Contrasting side by side

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.27 N/A 0.07 44.46 Synaptics Incorporated 34 0.70 N/A 0.48 67.04

Table 1 demonstrates SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Synaptics Incorporated has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. SilverSun Technologies Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Synaptics Incorporated, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.44 beta means SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 56.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Synaptics Incorporated is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Synaptics Incorporated which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Synaptics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synaptics Incorporated 1 4 2 2.29

Meanwhile, Synaptics Incorporated’s average price target is $37, while its potential upside is 15.81%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 13.4% and 98.6% respectively. SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.2%. Competitively, 1.4% are Synaptics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59% Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52%

For the past year SilverSun Technologies Inc. has 27.59% stronger performance while Synaptics Incorporated has -13.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Synaptics Incorporated beats on 11 of the 11 factors SilverSun Technologies Inc.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.