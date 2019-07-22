SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Comparison side by side

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.29 N/A 0.06 41.88 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.35 N/A 0.43 11.38

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.3% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SilverSun Technologies Inc. Its rival Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.4% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 13.8% of SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 73.5% are Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverSun Technologies Inc. -8.18% -15.46% 2.91% -33% -37.14% 5.4% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -7.58% -9.63% 0% 0% 0% -5.06%

For the past year SilverSun Technologies Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance while Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has -5.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. beats SilverSun Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.