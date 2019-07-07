SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) Comparing side by side

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.31 N/A 0.06 41.88 Carbon Black Inc. 15 5.68 N/A -3.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Carbon Black Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.3% Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1%

Liquidity

SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Carbon Black Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Carbon Black Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Carbon Black Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Carbon Black Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Carbon Black Inc.’s potential upside is 6.99% and its average price target is $18.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.4% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares and 64.8% of Carbon Black Inc. shares. SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.8%. Competitively, 3% are Carbon Black Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverSun Technologies Inc. -8.18% -15.46% 2.91% -33% -37.14% 5.4% Carbon Black Inc. 2.97% 38.46% 16.81% 14.65% -23.92% 34.13%

For the past year SilverSun Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Carbon Black Inc.

Summary

Carbon Black Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors SilverSun Technologies Inc.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.