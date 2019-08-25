SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) and Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverCrest Metals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Denison Mines Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SilverCrest Metals Inc. and Denison Mines Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SilverCrest Metals Inc. and Denison Mines Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverCrest Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Denison Mines Corp. 0.00% -13% -9.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.3% of Denison Mines Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Denison Mines Corp. has 12% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverCrest Metals Inc. -0.38% 34.44% 65.2% 45.18% 102.69% 79.86% Denison Mines Corp. 10.92% -6.24% -9.31% -4.22% -2.06% 5.54%

For the past year SilverCrest Metals Inc. was more bullish than Denison Mines Corp.

Summary

SilverCrest Metals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Denison Mines Corp.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrest Metals Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining and related activities in Canada. The company is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties; and extraction, processing, and sale of uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 60% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan. The companyÂ’s assets also comprise a 63.01% interest in Waterbury Lake project; 100% interest in the Johnston Lake project; 30% interest in the Mann Lake project; and 22.76% interest in Wolly project situated in the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan. It also provides mine decommissioning and environmental services to a variety of industry and government clients. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.