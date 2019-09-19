SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Contrasting side by side

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverCrest Metals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Rio Tinto Group 57 2.18 N/A 7.91 7.22

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of SilverCrest Metals Inc. and Rio Tinto Group.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverCrest Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rio Tinto Group 0.00% 31.5% 14.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SilverCrest Metals Inc. and Rio Tinto Group are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 9.2% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of Rio Tinto Group’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverCrest Metals Inc. -0.38% 34.44% 65.2% 45.18% 102.69% 79.86% Rio Tinto Group -1.65% -9.08% -1.48% 7.91% 8.54% 22.78%

For the past year SilverCrest Metals Inc. has stronger performance than Rio Tinto Group

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats on 7 of the 8 factors SilverCrest Metals Inc.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrest Metals Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. Its products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium. It has operations in Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Rio Tinto plc operates as a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Group.