SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Comparing side by side

Both SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverCrest Metals Inc. 6 0.00 71.91M -0.07 0.00 Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 1 0.00 19.03M -0.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SilverCrest Metals Inc. and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverCrest Metals Inc. 1,233,447,684.39% 0% 0% Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 2,275,771,346.57% -9.5% -9.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.3% of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.25% of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverCrest Metals Inc. -0.38% 34.44% 65.2% 45.18% 102.69% 79.86% Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. -10.22% 5.49% 4.17% -11.12% -27.25% 1.67%

For the past year SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Summary

SilverCrest Metals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrest Metals Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.