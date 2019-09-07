SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) is a company in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.39% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand SilverCrest Metals Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 14.75% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have SilverCrest Metals Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverCrest Metals Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares SilverCrest Metals Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SilverCrest Metals Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for SilverCrest Metals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverCrest Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.80 2.40

The potential upside of the peers is 79.86%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SilverCrest Metals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverCrest Metals Inc. -0.38% 34.44% 65.2% 45.18% 102.69% 79.86% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

SilverCrest Metals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s competitors beat SilverCrest Metals Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrest Metals Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.