SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) and Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Comparing side by side

Since SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) and Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverCrest Metals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Alexco Resource Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SilverCrest Metals Inc. and Alexco Resource Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SilverCrest Metals Inc. and Alexco Resource Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverCrest Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alexco Resource Corp. 0.00% -7.3% -6.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SilverCrest Metals Inc. and Alexco Resource Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 34% respectively. Comparatively, 7.2% are Alexco Resource Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverCrest Metals Inc. 0.63% -1.84% -11.36% 21.46% 73.65% 9.22% Alexco Resource Corp. 6.93% 8% -10.74% 27.06% -23.4% 14.91%

For the past year SilverCrest Metals Inc. has weaker performance than Alexco Resource Corp.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrest Metals Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operation activities in Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Bellekeno, Flame & Moth, Lucky, Queen, Onek, and Bermingham deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. The company also provides mine and industrial site related environmental services, including management of the regulatory and environmental permitting process, environmental assessments, and reclamation and closure planning in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.