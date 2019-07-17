SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL) EPS Estimated At $-0.02; 4 Analysts Covering Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN)

Among 4 analysts covering Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Waste Connections had 12 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 4. See Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) latest ratings:

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Shares Rating: Keybanc

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Shares Rating: Scotiabank

11/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $96 New Target: $100 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $93 Maintain

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $88 Maintain

Analysts expect SilverCrest Metals Inc. (CVE:SIL) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.03% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 116,023 shares traded. SilverCrest Metals Inc. (CVE:SIL) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More recent SilverCrest Metals Inc. (CVE:SIL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are SilverCrest Metals Inc. (CVE:SIL) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. Also Theglobeandmail.com published the news titled: “Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: A beaten-down stock with 8 buy calls and a 43% gain expected – The Globe and Mail” on February 26, 2019. Theglobeandmail.com‘s news article titled: “Monday’s TSX breakouts: A relatively unknown outperforming stock with a 66% gain forecast – The Globe and Mail” with publication date: November 26, 2018 was also an interesting one.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. The company has market cap of $465.84 million. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. It currently has negative earnings. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold Waste Connections, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 155,678 shares or 101.55% more from 77,239 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Invest Management Communications stated it has 10,000 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt owns 4,820 shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) accumulated 62,788 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 231 shares.

More notable recent Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Waste Connections Announces Dates For Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Upcoming Management Presentations – PRNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Waste Connections, Inc.’s (NYSE:WCN) ROE Of 8.3%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Become a Dividend Mogul Millionaire: 3 Big Passive Income Stocks Yielding Up to 4.9% – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $97.23. About 92,716 shares traded. Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has risen 24.96% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WCN News: 06/03/2018 FTC: 20180809: Waste Connections, Inc.; Waste Technologies LLC; 02/05/2018 – Waste Connections 1Q EPS 6c; 02/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 55C; 02/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS 1Q REV. $1.14B, EST. $1.13B; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: WASTE CONNECTIONS STILL AMONG BIGGEST HOLDS; 25/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE NOT DISCLSOED – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Waste Connections Appoints Worthing Jackman Pres; 25/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS, FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 14/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS EXEC TRANSITION PLAN; 03/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $1.225B

Waste Connections, Inc., a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $25.64 billion. The firm operates through six divisions: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production . It has a 46.79 P/E ratio. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.