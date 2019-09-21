Silvercrest Asset Management Group Upped Stake in Amgen Com (AMGN) as Share Price Rose; Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Cut Masco (MAS) Holding by $1.21 Million as Share Value Rose

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 43,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The hedge fund held 362,462 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.79M, up from 319,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $196.94. About 3.07 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.48, REV VIEW $22.61 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 29/03/2018 – FDA: FDA granted accelerated approval to blinatumomab (Blincyto, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 30.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 69,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, down from 100,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.63. About 3.17M shares traded or 5.15% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Sun Life Fincl stated it has 238 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adage Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Utd Ser Automobile Association reported 256,239 shares stake. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 39,049 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 9,140 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 72,991 shares. 290,300 are held by Westchester Cap Mngmt Lc. First Mercantile Tru stated it has 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Norinchukin Financial Bank The invested in 0.02% or 41,384 shares. De Burlo Gp Incorporated Inc owns 26,200 shares. Moneta Grp Inc Invest Advsr Lc holds 56,107 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs accumulated 1.97M shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). D E Shaw & Inc reported 960,347 shares stake.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masco downgraded to Neutral at Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Masco Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 50,300 shares to 225,429 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $203.39 million for 14.31 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp owns 25,924 shares. Davenport Company has 0.11% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Paragon Cap Management Ltd holds 4,333 shares. Exchange Cap Management invested in 26,355 shares or 1.31% of the stock. 16,000 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd invested in 4,344 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Monetary Mgmt Gp invested 1.22% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.67% or 824,748 shares in its portfolio. First Natl Retail Bank Of Newtown has invested 0.15% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Qci Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 3,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel invested in 43,287 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,000 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt holds 0.41% or 79,677 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Com invested in 1,347 shares.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amgen Presents Positive Data From Rituxan Biosimilar Study – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Biotech Stocks to Buy That Are on the Move – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Amgen (AMGN)/Alexion Pharma (NASDAQ: ALXN) engaged in rather protracted and nasty legal fight over biosimilar Soliris in Europe – Adam Feurstein – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/26/2019: MDCO, BPTH, CELG, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: China Biologics Receives Buyout Offer, Provention Bio Offering, Exagen IPO – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.