Silvercrest Asset Management Group Upped Its Position in Halliburton Co Com (HAL) by $6.14 Million; Valueworks Has Cut Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position as Stock Value Rose

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co Com (HAL) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 211,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.49M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $22.56. About 6.97M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES ITS CAPITAL SPENDING AT $2 BILLION FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 16,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,890 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, down from 79,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.97. About 3.28M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “7 Stocks To Watch For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Halliburton Earnings Beat Expectations – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Halliburton: Beaten-Down Dividend Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0% or 1,300 shares. 6,000 were accumulated by Utd Fire Gp Inc. Channing Management Limited stated it has 66,517 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Community Comml Bank Na accumulated 8,448 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1.77 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct has 2.78% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Eagle Asset has invested 0.02% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Cambridge Rech Advisors reported 43,634 shares. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Llc reported 1.46% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). American Natl Registered Inv Advisor invested in 0.18% or 11,017 shares. Boltwood Management reported 10,905 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 218,327 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The invested in 1.27M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Invesco Limited has 7.05M shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.61M shares.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in La Z Boy Inc Com (NYSE:LZB) by 77,619 shares to 2.48M shares, valued at $81.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc Com by 232,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Fuller H B Co Com (NYSE:FUL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Westpac Bk Corporation has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 85,781 shares. Kazazian Asset Lc holds 10,517 shares. J Goldman & LP holds 0.09% or 57,286 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 94,999 shares. Kbc Nv has 393,074 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corporation owns 311,835 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited, Michigan-based fund reported 674 shares. 1.56M are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Duncker Streett has 0.08% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 12,230 shares. Scotia Cap Inc invested in 39,952 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Texas-based Robertson Opportunity Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 6.3% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bokf Na holds 0.16% or 231,998 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 324,541 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation reported 331,374 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Yorkers asked to support gas pipeline project – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Williams Begins Service on Deepwater Gulf Gathering Pipeline System – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.