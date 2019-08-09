Silvercrest Asset Management Group Upped Intel Com (INTC) Stake by $513,358 as Stock Declined; Aflac (AFL) Shareholder Caprock Group Has Trimmed Holding by $347,361 as Share Value Rose

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 7,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 5,666 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 12,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 458,855 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 9,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.35 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 5.68 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel Rumors – Kaby Lake-X – Skylake-X and Cascade Lake; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russian probe; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 05/03/2018 – McAfee Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 08/05/2018 – SiFive Announces Investment from Intel Capital; 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 07/05/2018 – The Project Brainwave system uses field-programmable gate arrays from Intel; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 06/03/2018 – DoD: Intel Chiefs Tell Senate Committee of Dangers to America

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $812.75 million for 12.18 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $514.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 319,298 shares to 388,553 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop has invested 0.11% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Hudock Cap Grp Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Lowe Brockenbrough & Communications Inc stated it has 5,170 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bollard Grp Ltd reported 4,861 shares stake. Hemenway Ltd Llc accumulated 0.04% or 5,150 shares. Telemus owns 0.05% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 12,175 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Waters Parkerson And Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 535,965 shares. Joel Isaacson And Commerce Limited Liability Company holds 11,680 shares. 42,839 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Corporation. Verity & Verity Limited Liability Co holds 1.09% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 95,033 shares. Btc Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Frontier Mngmt Company holds 4,430 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 50,014 shares. Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Curbstone Finance has 1.09% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 74,604 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 7,837 shares. Monetary Management Group reported 39,095 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) invested in 6,190 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.23% or 480,035 shares. 59,611 were reported by Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability. Great Lakes Advisors Llc accumulated 131,820 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Mcrae Cap Mngmt holds 34,818 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 62,982 shares. The Iowa-based Iowa Comml Bank has invested 2% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Schroder Mgmt Grp has invested 1.44% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The California-based Hollencrest Mngmt has invested 0.58% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The United Kingdom-based Lmr Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Gould Asset Management Llc Ca holds 0.19% or 9,220 shares. Lourd Cap Lc invested in 0.06% or 10,930 shares.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingevity Corp Com by 18,398 shares to 504,543 shares, valued at $53.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc Com Ser (NYSE:MWA) by 158,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).