Silvercrest Asset Management Group Upped Cerner Com (CERN) Stake by $814,131; Bourgeon Capital Management Increased Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stake by $402,000

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Cerner Corp Com (CERN) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 14,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The hedge fund held 249,775 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29 million, up from 235,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $71.41. About 1.52 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 161.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 3,235 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $651,000, up from 1,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $249.41. About 317,775 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,701 were reported by Sumitomo Life Co. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Farmers And Merchants Investments owns 27 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 8,012 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc. Moreover, Swiss Bankshares has 0.05% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 209,050 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 18,012 shares. Profund Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,189 shares. Smithfield Communication stated it has 129 shares. Colonial Advsr stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Two Sigma Secs Lc has 1,511 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Ltd Co has 2,475 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs accumulated 143 shares. Heritage Management Corporation reported 100,367 shares. Lateef Invest Lp holds 4.3% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 126,265 shares. Mufg Americas has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 9,420 shares to 16,616 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Multilevel Marketing Companies Make Their Money? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nu Skin Stock Is Undervalued But Risky – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cerner Corporation (CERN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CERN or TRHC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Offing for Cerner’s (CERN) Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cerner (CERN) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner Corp (CERN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett Limited Company invested in 15,707 shares. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Co owns 4,741 shares. Mackenzie Fincl, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.07M shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Co (Trc) owns 7,809 shares. 290 were accumulated by Csat Inv Advisory Lp. Moreover, Stifel has 0.01% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 75,028 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 139,041 shares. Blair William & Il has 37,891 shares. 7,124 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.1% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 84,802 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 53,037 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Paradigm Advsrs Ltd owns 3,656 shares. Ftb Advsrs invested 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).