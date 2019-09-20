Silvercrest Asset Management Group Upped By $1.17 Million Its Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stake; Kennedy-wilson Holdings (KW)’s Sentiment Is 0.74

Kennedy-wilson Holdings Inc (KW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.60, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 58 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 78 decreased and sold their positions in Kennedy-wilson Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 112.30 million shares, down from 113.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Kennedy-wilson Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 10 to 7 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 58 Increased: 43 New Position: 15.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) stake by 1.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc acquired 8,389 shares as Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 686,772 shares with $95.65 million value, up from 678,383 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Com now has $346.50B valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $131.6. About 4.48M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson’s Dead Serious Opioid Issues – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “JNJ Stock Is Undervalued, but Not Compelling Given These Headwinds – Investorplace.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of stock was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 13.07% above currents $131.6 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital initiated the shares of JNJ in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform”.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased Deluxe Corp Com (NYSE:DLX) stake by 15,540 shares to 10,555 valued at $429,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE) stake by 45,915 shares and now owns 453,667 shares. Gibraltar Inds Inc Com (NASDAQ:ROCK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lawson Kroeker Investment Mngmt Ne has 75,543 shares. Atlas Browninc has invested 2.94% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fifth Third State Bank invested in 1.14% or 1.34M shares. Wellcome (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome has 1.70M shares. Moreover, Amp Capital Investors Limited has 0.87% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.12M shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Greatmark Prtnrs holds 3.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 74,296 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 0.41% or 20.79 million shares. 6,315 were accumulated by Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc. Vista Capital Ptnrs has invested 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Howland Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1.57% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 5,121 were reported by Marietta Investment Prtnrs Ltd Co. Alberta Inv, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 280,288 shares. White Pine Invest holds 18,710 shares. Sandhill Prtn Ltd Liability stated it has 8,735 shares.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership holds 53.53% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. for 4.36 million shares. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can owns 13.32 million shares or 11.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rock Point Advisors Llc has 6.21% invested in the company for 663,949 shares. The Florida-based Real Estate Management Services Llc has invested 5.39% in the stock. Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 410,018 shares.

More notable recent Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 19% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kennedy Wilson Announces Dividend of $0.21 Per Common Share for Third Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Elga Coal Complex Linked to Russia’s United Energy Grid – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kennedy Wilson and Security Benefit Announce New Joint Venture Platform – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:KW) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The company has market cap of $3.15 billion. The firm owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It has a 35.9 P/E ratio. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.