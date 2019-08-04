Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trimmed Its Position in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by $808,654 as Share Price Declined; Shareholder Argentiere Capital Ag Boosted Capital One Finl (Call) (COF) Stake

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.85. About 2.72M shares traded or 24.35% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q NET REV. $6.9B, EST. $6.93B; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B; 08/05/2018 – Capital One: Sold Portfolio More Quickly Than Expected Due to Strong Market Demand; 26/04/2018 – Capital One Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-FEBRUARY DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.16 PCT VS 5.33 PCT IN JANUARY

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 13,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.67M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09M shares traded or 28.42% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 550,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $17.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot House Limited invested in 0% or 320 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.18% or 764,707 shares. Stevens Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Manchester Cap Limited Liability reported 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.05% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Ftb invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Eaton Vance Management reported 578,246 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 39,517 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.12% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 120,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 829,221 shares. Verus Fincl owns 2,954 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 192,527 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meritage Mngmt holds 0.47% or 56,747 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 80 shares. 88,013 were reported by Utah Retirement.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osborne Prtnrs Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Co has 0.66% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Principal Financial Gp owns 9.98 million shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 2.28M shares stake. Hussman Strategic Advsr has invested 0.67% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Profund Advsr Lc owns 1.13M shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl invested in 2.74M shares. Cim Mangement Incorporated holds 0.63% or 27,694 shares. Daiwa Securities holds 0.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 233,603 shares. Karp Mngmt Corp holds 0.73% or 34,589 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). West Chester Capital invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 0.86% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Taurus Asset Limited Liability Company owns 19,068 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc accumulated 125,865 shares.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR) by 49,612 shares to 236,251 shares, valued at $24.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in One Gas Inc Com (NYSE:OGS) by 139,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 950,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).