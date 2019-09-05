Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trimmed Its Position in Commvault Systems Com (CVLT) as Shares Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Cohen Lawrence B Decreased by $329,291 Its Holding

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc Com (CVLT) by 65.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 69,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The hedge fund held 37,459 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 107,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.37. About 31,613 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 02/04/2018 – BREAKING: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Management Discloses Stake in Commvault; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT REPORTS 10.3% COMMVAULT STAKE; 01/05/2018 – CVLT NEW GOVERNANCE INITIATIVES RELATES TO PACT WITH ELLIOTT; 02/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 09/04/2018 – Commvault Names Patrick Williams Vice President of the Asia Pacific Region; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Associates, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In CommVault Systems; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: N. Robert Hammer Anticipated to Remain as Chmn After Successor Appointed; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – NOMINEES TO COMMVAULT BOARD INCLUDE JOHN MCCORMACK, FORMER CEO OF WEBSENSE & CHUCK MORAN, FOUNDER AND FORMER CEO OF SKILLSOFT; 09/04/2018 – Commvault Announces Earnings Release Date

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 2,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 15,176 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 17,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $129.22. About 506,873 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Energy Svcs Inc Cl A Co by 88,935 shares to 2.73 million shares, valued at $32.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Financial In (NYSE:FNF) by 45,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del Com (NASDAQ:PACW).

Analysts await Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 92.86% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.14 per share. CVLT’s profit will be $451,695 for 1084.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Commvault Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CVLT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.30 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Los Angeles Capital & Equity has 0.02% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 50,796 shares. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.01% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Hsbc Hldg Plc holds 114,775 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 25,700 shares. Kopp Advsr Limited Liability owns 55,428 shares or 2.9% of their US portfolio. 134,562 were accumulated by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. Legal And General Grp Inc Pcl holds 0% or 43,197 shares in its portfolio. Victory has 405,115 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company holds 75 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 17,450 are held by Cornercap Counsel. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 34,222 shares. 14,695 are owned by Ameritas Inv Prns. Broadview Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 224,529 shares or 3.96% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank owns 2.58% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3.88 million shares. Cim Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Troy Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.88% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 128,974 shares. North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh has invested 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 623,395 shares. Loudon Inv Mgmt Limited Company owns 0.68% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 18,291 shares. Private Advisors reported 6,682 shares. 6.45M are held by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 9,792 shares stake. Van Strum And Towne Incorporated holds 3.98% or 38,224 shares. Smead Mngmt owns 266,659 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. Dumont Blake Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 21,839 shares. King Wealth accumulated 0.56% or 12,852 shares. Schaller Inv Inc accumulated 2,703 shares. Tctc Ltd has invested 0.48% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 7,306 shares to 20,650 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

