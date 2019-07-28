Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trimmed Brooks Automation Com (BRKS) Stake by $2.91 Million; Market Value Rose; Capital Planning Advisors Decreased Stake in Citigroup (C) as Stock Value Rose

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 66.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 22,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – Citigroup had told CNBC that a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi credit card accounts tied to the Department of Defense; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $1 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2024 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS PLC VNTR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 26/03/2018 – EMEA IPOs Rise 172% This Year, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-B2; 16/05/2018 – REG-TechnipFMC TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 29/03/2018 – REG-Citibank FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and; 18/04/2018 – C: Citi to hire bitcoin pros to find cryptocurrency risk, Busine; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc Com (BRKS) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc analyzed 100,251 shares as the company's stock rose 21.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.63 million, down from 3.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.51. About 333,146 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 30.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.61% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 65.22% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BRKS’s profit will be $11.54M for 64.86 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Brooks Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $907,214 activity. Shares for $243,750 were sold by Montone William T. on Wednesday, February 6.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Gas Inc Com (NYSE:OGS) by 139,828 shares to 950,549 shares, valued at $84.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mks Instrument Inc Com (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 25,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 839,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:AHH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of stock.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3,833 shares to 40,340 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).