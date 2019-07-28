Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stake in Eastgroup Ppty Com (EGP) Cut by $9.63 Million as Shares Rose; Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Stock Value Rose While Weber Alan W Lowered Its Holding

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.48. About 802,363 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management not responding to Barrons for comment. Clamming up when the facts are the facts? #bearish #negative; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O SAYS AWARE OF A REPORT ON COMPANY THAT HAS RECENTLY BEEN PUBLISHED IN MARKET PLACE; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q REV. $143.0M, EST. $145.3M; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. $0; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 30/05/2018 – Kratos Successfully Demonstrates Unmatched Level of Capability with High Performance Unmanned Aerial System; 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks; 23/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $55 Million in Space and Satellite Communications Contract Awards

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc Com (EGP) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 86,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 792,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.50 million, down from 879,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Eastgroup Ppty Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $120.9. About 191,690 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 22.59% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heartland Advisors Incorporated has 0.65% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). The Germany-based Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Susquehanna Int Group Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 108,489 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Etrade Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,706 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. World invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Daruma Cap Lc stated it has 3.71% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Rhumbline Advisers reported 124,443 shares. 1492 Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 1.86% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Llc holds 4.4% or 1.14M shares in its portfolio. 175,049 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. 105,520 were reported by Raymond James And Assocs. Oppenheimer Com reported 21,800 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 8.16 million shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 614,368 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24 million for 153.00 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc Com (NYSE:AMP) by 4,070 shares to 470,648 shares, valued at $60.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atmos Energy Corp Com (NYSE:ATO) by 111,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 790,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold EGP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 34.09 million shares or 2.65% less from 35.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Management Inc has 4,980 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 1,933 shares. 2,200 were accumulated by Bluecrest. Century Companies Inc stated it has 0% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 53,308 shares. Westwood Management Corporation Il reported 2,000 shares. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 30,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.31% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). 6,350 were reported by Somerset Trust. New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.01% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Renaissance Lc holds 0.01% or 82,900 shares. M&T Savings Bank holds 2,126 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6,200 are held by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Peddock Ltd Llc stated it has 1,091 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

