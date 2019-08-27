Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stake in Commvault Systems Com (CVLT) Has Lowered by $4.46 Million as Share Price Declined; Aes (AES) Shareholder Gateway Advisory Has Trimmed Holding by $380,592 as Stock Declined

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 3.42 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 11/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AES GENER & UNITS; REMOVED FROM RATING WATCH NEG; 22/03/2018 – AES RATING OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 13/03/2018 – Ampt String Optimizers Utilized by Rosendin Electric to Repower Utility-Scale PV System; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q REV. $656M, EST. $596.7M; 31/05/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MGL-3196 WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOSTLY MILD AND A FEW MODERATE AES; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises The AES Corp. Rating To ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase II of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc Com (CVLT) by 65.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 69,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The hedge fund held 37,459 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 107,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $41.91. About 381,341 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – COMMVAULT’S OPERATING REVIEW SHOULD BE OVERSEEN BY A NEWLY FORMED OPERATING COMMITTEE OF BOARD; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT N. ROBERT HAMMER ANTICIPATED TO REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT OPS COMMITTEE TO WORK ON COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW; 02/04/2018 – Elliott discloses 10.3 pct stake in Commvault, nominates 4 directors; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems 4Q Adj EPS 31c; 09/04/2018 – Commvault Announces Earnings Release Date; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT SAYS ELLIOTT’S NOMINEES TO BOARD OF COMMVAULT INCLUDE MARTHA BEJAR, WENDY LANE, JOHN MCCORMACK, CHUCK MORAN; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – BELIEVE COMMVAULT HAS ABILITY TO ACHIEVE MID-20S OPER. MARGIN TARGET WITHIN NEXT 3 YRS; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT BOARD TO FORM CEO SEARCH COMMITTEE; 01/05/2018 – CVLT UNVEILS STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVE

More notable recent Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Position Close Update: CommVault Systems, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commvault Systems (CVLT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commvault Systems (CVLT) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CommVault Systems Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atmos Energy Corp Com (NYSE:ATO) by 111,024 shares to 790,071 shares, valued at $81.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 47,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CVLT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.30 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 246,184 are held by Ameriprise. 4,933 were reported by Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Co. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 40,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zacks Invest holds 26,768 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company reported 114,775 shares. Moreover, Voya Invest Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 16,154 shares. Rmb Management Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.01% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 6,792 shares in its portfolio. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division holds 166 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.05% stake. 3,261 are owned by Parametrica Mgmt Limited. 5,472 are held by Bluecrest Management Ltd. Mitsubishi Ufj And Corporation holds 0% or 14,454 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated owns 391,999 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 809,770 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Cibc Markets has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Quantbot Technologies LP holds 0.06% or 35,031 shares. Westpac Banking Corp owns 91,874 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Lc owns 583 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested in 122,788 shares. Moreover, South Dakota Investment Council has 0.03% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 469,635 shares stake. 29,041 are owned by Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability. North Star Inv Mngmt holds 3,512 shares. Massachusetts Finance Services Com Ma reported 13.56 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.05% or 4.68M shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 474 shares. Gulf International State Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.05% or 146,198 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 1.04M shares.