Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) to pay $0.15 on Sep 20, 2019; GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) Had 4 Bulls

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) is expected to pay $0.15 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:SAMG) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc’s current price of $13.55 translates into 1.11% yield. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 5.20% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $13.55. About 44,438 shares traded or 264.25% up from the average. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) has declined 17.76% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SAMG News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Mgmt Group Buys Into Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Class A; 09/03/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 03/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 1Q Rev $24.3M; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Silvercrest Asset 1Q Adj EPS 30c, Not 31c; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Buys Into Gibraltar Industries; 09/03/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 4Q Rev $24.5M; 06/03/2018 SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC REPORTS 5.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BANCORPSOUTH BANK AS OF DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP – TOTAL AUM OF $21.5 BLN, INCLUSIVE OF DISCRETIONARY AUM OF $15.9 BLN & NON-DISCRETIONARY AUM OF $5.6 BLN AT MARCH 31; 25/04/2018 – SAFRAN CONTINUES TALKS WITH DASSAULT ON SILVERCREST TERMINATION

Among 4 analysts covering GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GTT Communications has $50 highest and $900 lowest target. $36’s average target is 321.05% above currents $8.55 stock price. GTT Communications had 8 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Craig Hallum. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 9 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Oppenheimer. See GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

09/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $9.0000 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keybanc

24/06/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $57 New Target: $45 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $481.89 million. It offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment, security, and remote access services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s IP network consists of approximately 250 points of presence.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company has market cap of $182.30 million. The firm serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It has a 13.27 P/E ratio. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 6.05 million shares or 1.36% less from 6.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG). Strs Ohio has 5,400 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG). State Street Corp invested in 0% or 109,781 shares. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 52,439 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 10,201 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) for 8,500 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) for 1,762 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt holds 0.07% in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) or 55,700 shares. Covington Cap invested in 500 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 3,374 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 2,030 shares. Granite Inv Partners Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 44,588 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 15,300 shares.