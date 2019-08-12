Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) to pay $0.15 on Sep 20, 2019; Fiduciary (FMO)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) is expected to pay $0.15 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:SAMG) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc’s current price of $13.53 translates into 1.11% yield. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $13.53. About 13,896 shares traded or 19.26% up from the average. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) has declined 17.76% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SAMG News: 09/03/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 4Q Rev $24.5M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Mgmt Group Buys Into Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Class A; 22/04/2018 – DJ Silvercrest Asset Management Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAMG); 03/05/2018 – Correct: Silvercrest Asset 1Q Adj EPS 30c, Not 31c; 03/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Buys Into Gibraltar Industries; 25/04/2018 – SAFRAN CONTINUES TALKS WITH DASSAULT ON SILVERCREST TERMINATION; 03/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 1Q Rev $24.3M; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon

Fiduciary (FMO) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.34, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 23 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 21 cut down and sold their stock positions in Fiduciary. The funds in our database now possess: 4.96 million shares, down from 5.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Fiduciary in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 14 Increased: 16 New Position: 7.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 102,323 shares traded. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (FMO) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fiduciary/Claymore MLP Opportunity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $321.80 million. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc. It has a 25.8 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Ima Wealth Inc. holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund for 362,849 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 692,364 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.13% invested in the company for 377,684 shares. The Illinois-based Optimum Investment Advisors has invested 0.11% in the stock. Bard Associates Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 13,050 shares.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company has market cap of $182.03 million. The firm serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It has a 13.25 P/E ratio. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 6.05 million shares or 1.36% less from 6.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.21% or 161,224 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management reported 55,700 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc reported 217,356 shares. Punch And Associates Invest Mngmt holds 467,978 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Victory Mgmt invested in 3,935 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund L P reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Investment, California-based fund reported 18,813 shares. 552,858 were accumulated by Banc Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company. Comml Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG). Wells Fargo & Communications Mn has 10,201 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mendon Capital Advsrs Corporation holds 503,656 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Tower Research Lc (Trc) holds 0% in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) or 685 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 500 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) for 2,353 shares. Boston Partners has invested 0.01% in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG).