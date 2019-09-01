Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) to pay $0.15 on Sep 20, 2019; Cushing Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Oneok New (OKE) Stake

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased Oneok Inc New (OKE) stake by 20.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 611,682 shares as Oneok Inc New (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Cushing Asset Management Lp holds 2.34 million shares with $163.15M value, down from 2.95M last quarter. Oneok Inc New now has $28.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.28. About 1.65 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) is expected to pay $0.15 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:SAMG) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc’s current price of $13.07 translates into 1.15% yield. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 7,946 shares traded. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) has declined 17.76% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SAMG News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Mgmt Group Buys Into Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Class A; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Buys Into Gibraltar Industries; 03/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 1Q Rev $24.3M; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Silvercrest Asset 1Q Adj EPS 30c, Not 31c; 03/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP – TOTAL AUM OF $21.5 BLN, INCLUSIVE OF DISCRETIONARY AUM OF $15.9 BLN & NON-DISCRETIONARY AUM OF $5.6 BLN AT MARCH 31; 03/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 1Q EPS 27c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Silvercrest Asset Management Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAMG); 06/03/2018 SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC REPORTS 5.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BANCORPSOUTH BANK AS OF DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – SAFRAN CONTINUES TALKS WITH DASSAULT ON SILVERCREST TERMINATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 6.05 million shares or 1.36% less from 6.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Llc reported 217,356 shares stake. 302,098 were accumulated by Pacific Ridge Cap Lc. Blackrock reported 475,974 shares stake. 18,813 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Management. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 1,762 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 10,640 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 107,195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG). Perritt Capital holds 340,468 shares. 1,617 are owned by Meeder Asset. Covington Capital has invested 0% of its portfolio in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG). Gru Incorporated has 0% invested in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) for 5,306 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 2,254 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG). Boston Prtn owns 609,519 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company has market cap of $184.54 million. The firm serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It has a 12.8 P/E ratio. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds.

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) stake by 37,590 shares to 151,690 valued at $6.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Crestwood Equity Partners Lp stake by 803,456 shares and now owns 2.09M shares. Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) was raised too.

