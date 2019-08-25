Silvercrest Asset Management Group Raised Its Intel Com (INTC) Position; Cypress Capital Group Has Lifted Expedia Group (EXPE) Holding By $2.63 Million

Cypress Capital Group increased Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) stake by 192.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Group acquired 22,286 shares as Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)’s stock rose 3.05%. The Cypress Capital Group holds 33,886 shares with $4.03 million value, up from 11,600 last quarter. Expedia Group Inc now has $18.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $127.52. About 1.06 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Intel Corp Com (INTC) stake by 0.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc acquired 9,686 shares as Intel Corp Com (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 1.27 million shares with $68.35M value, up from 1.26M last quarter. Intel Corp Com now has $199.17B valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82 million shares traded or 47.65% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 20/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent (Video); 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 12/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @FoxNews: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q EPS 85c

Among 3 analysts covering Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Expedia has $185 highest and $14000 lowest target. $158’s average target is 23.90% above currents $127.52 stock price. Expedia had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by SunTrust. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Cypress Capital Group decreased Ishares (IJH) stake by 2,298 shares to 13,546 valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 1,517 shares and now owns 16,333 shares. Cigna Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City owns 52 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gp Ltd Liability invested in 1,564 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Js Capital Mgmt Lc reported 9.19% stake. Nomura Hldgs owns 328,946 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Associate LP accumulated 17,947 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Neuberger Berman Grp Lc reported 0.06% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Cap Fund invested in 0.02% or 19,495 shares. Colony Gru Limited Com reported 28,458 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Management Inc has invested 0.09% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 488,372 shares. Federated Pa has 367,201 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Lp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 415,911 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 1,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Norinchukin State Bank The owns 22,574 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 19.88% above currents $44.96 stock price. Intel had 28 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 26. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Wedbush. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of INTC in report on Friday, April 5 to “Market Perform” rating. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Sell”. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Co has 0.33% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Sandhill Cap Ptnrs Lc has 0.12% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Corda Inv Limited Liability reported 1.3% stake. Winfield Assoc Incorporated reported 0.09% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 16,451 were reported by Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation. Gfs Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 91,268 shares. 28,011 were accumulated by Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. 60,330 were accumulated by Fishman Jay A Limited Mi. Court Place Advsrs Lc accumulated 131,536 shares. Sadoff Invest Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 11,745 shares. 285,593 were accumulated by Acr Alpine Cap Research Ltd Liability Co. Commercial Bank Of The West invested 1.35% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Private Capital holds 164,878 shares. Comerica Bancorporation invested in 0.82% or 1.82M shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 0.64% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 192,591 shares.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 59,165 shares to 14,473 valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Plexus Corp Com (NASDAQ:PLXS) stake by 45,502 shares and now owns 1.00 million shares. Syneos Health Inc Cl A was reduced too.