Silvercrest Asset Management Group Raised By $44.33 Million Its Pepsico Com (PEP) Position; Buckle (BKE) Has 1.25 Sentiment

Buckle Inc (BKE) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 69 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 55 decreased and sold their holdings in Buckle Inc. The funds in our database now have: 31.60 million shares, down from 31.94 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Buckle Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 38 Increased: 47 New Position: 22.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) stake by 187.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc acquired 338,416 shares as Pepsico Inc Com (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 518,723 shares with $68.02M value, up from 180,307 last quarter. Pepsico Inc Com now has $189.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.56M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company has market cap of $994.81 million. The firm markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It has a 10.53 P/E ratio. It operates stores under the Buckle and The Buckle names.

Analysts await The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BKE’s profit will be $19.69M for 12.63 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Buckle, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.65% EPS growth.

Rk Asset Management Llc holds 6.15% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. for 369,868 shares. Sprott Inc. owns 220,000 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd has 0.72% invested in the company for 655,900 shares. The Texas-based Bbt Capital Management Llc has invested 0.47% in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, a Germany-based fund reported 27,019 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Star Invest owns 57,162 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 437,552 shares or 0.14% of the stock. S&T State Bank Pa has 0.58% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 20,134 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.61% stake. Alethea Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Covington Invest Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.37% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc has invested 0.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Interocean Cap Ltd Llc has 2.79% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.18% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Edgar Lomax Company Va has 83,925 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 462,996 shares. Essex Ser has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Arvest Retail Bank Division has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,082 shares. 321,134 are owned by First Amer Bank & Trust.

Among 4 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $136.20’s average target is 0.44% above currents $135.6 stock price. Pepsico had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 18. Deutsche Bank maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Tuesday, September 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $14200 target. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, September 6. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 18.