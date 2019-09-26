Silvercrest Asset Management Group Raised Borgwarner Com (BWA) Position; Spears Abacus Advisors Has Trimmed By $5.24 Million Its Apple (AAPL) Position

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 14.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 26,599 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Spears Abacus Advisors Llc holds 156,763 shares with $31.03M value, down from 183,362 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $996.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $220.45. About 14.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – Apple said the new process of smelting aluminum replaces the use of carbon with an advanced conductive material; 23/05/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars – via @NYTimes; 30/04/2018 – Bringing Apple funds back stateside could result in a big boost to the company’s dividend; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Acquisition Subject To ‘in-depth Investigation’ By European Regulators — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Moar Rumors: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 27/04/2018 – More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies report earnings, and a highlight is Apple, which has been beaten down ahead of its report; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on March 20 for “In application purchasing” (California Inventors); 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal; 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) stake by 10.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc acquired 94,780 shares as Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA)’s stock declined 7.92%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 995,584 shares with $41.80 million value, up from 900,804 last quarter. Borgwarner Inc Com now has $7.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 721,660 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.47 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 17,254 shares to 37,404 valued at $1.59M in 2019Q2. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 3,169 shares and now owns 91,094 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 20 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $227.25’s average target is 3.08% above currents $220.45 stock price. Apple had 43 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, May 28 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was downgraded by HSBC. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by UBS. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 29 by UBS.

Among 5 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. BorgWarner has $5000 highest and $4100 lowest target. $44.60’s average target is 21.86% above currents $36.6 stock price. BorgWarner had 12 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, September 12 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $4700 target in Friday, June 28 report.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 289,012 shares to 983,749 valued at $47.09 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fuller H B Co Com (NYSE:FUL) stake by 16,084 shares and now owns 2.06M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

