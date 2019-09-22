Silvercrest Asset Management Group Position in Sonoco Prods Co Com (SON) Has Increased by $1.19 Million as Market Value Declined; As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stock Value Declined, Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Has Upped Holding by $428,400

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 19,524 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 16,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $134.34. About 1.41M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co Com (SON) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 18,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The hedge fund held 534,266 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.91 million, up from 515,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.97. About 350,542 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 10/04/2018 – SONOCO UNIT, CATHAY PACIFIC CARGO IN GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP PACT; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO SEES DEAL MODESTLY ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 SALES FOR PAPER AND INDUSTRIAL CONVERTED PRODUCTS SEGMENT WERE $461 MLN, UP FROM $443 MLN IN 2017; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products 1Q EPS 73c; 30/05/2018 – Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for All Uncoated Recycled Paperboard Products; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – SONOCO EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 BASE EARNINGS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $0.83 TO $0.89 PER DILUTED SHARE; 10/05/2018 – SONOCO – ANNOUNCED POSITION AS A JOINT DEVELOPMENT PARTNER AND INVESTOR IN ROBOTICS COMPANY HARVEST CROO ROBOTICS; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Increases Common Stk Div by 5.1%; 02/04/2018 – Sonoco Welcomes Robert C. Tiede as President and CEO; 14/05/2018 – Sonoco’s New Digital Printing for Displays Offers Brands Quality, Agility

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caymus Capital Prns Limited Partnership reported 104,531 shares or 3.54% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 17,888 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Na has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Hap Trading Ltd Llc owns 87,016 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 18,284 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.09% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 13,767 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 1,144 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 180,367 are held by Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs Incorporated. The New York-based Clearbridge Ltd Liability has invested 0.55% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Guggenheim Cap Llc holds 15,780 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd holds 0.14% or 1.73M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Gideon Capital Advsrs accumulated 10,644 shares. 107,058 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Etrade Capital Management invested in 0.04% or 9,946 shares.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc Com (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 15,180 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $116.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in One Gas Inc Com (NYSE:OGS) by 7,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 942,814 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

