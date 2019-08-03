Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lowered Ppg Inds Com (PPG) Holding; Bank Of Hawaii Lowered Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position By $380,871

Bank Of Hawaii decreased Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 4.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Hawaii sold 3,771 shares as Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Bank Of Hawaii holds 82,234 shares with $8.33M value, down from 86,005 last quarter. Jp Morgan Chase & Co now has $361.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BCB SIGNALING PAUSE IN JUNE WOULD BE PRUDENT: JPMORGAN; 13/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Weekend jitters, not earnings, drove down JP Morgan and Citigroup; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER ISSUES NOTE ON US FARES; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Buy EA on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ is less of a risk for game maker: JP Morgan; 21/05/2018 – Bond Market Finally Breaking Down, Says JPM’s Michele (Video); 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN TO DOUBLE RESEARCH COVERAGE OF CHINA-LISTED COMPANIES; 03/05/2018 – InsideBitcoins: Exclusive: Behind the Scenes of JP Morgan’s New Blockchain Plan -; 14/03/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17 EUROS FROM 16 EUROS

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased Ppg Inds Inc Com (PPG) stake by 4.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 2,700 shares as Ppg Inds Inc Com (PPG)’s stock rose 1.66%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 63,962 shares with $7.22 million value, down from 66,662 last quarter. Ppg Inds Inc Com now has $26.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.17. About 1.09M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APART FROM INVESTIGATION, CO HAS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INADVERTENT ERRORS WITH RESPECT TO QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REALIZE ANNUALIZED SAVINGS OF $120 MLN BY 2019; 19/04/2018 – PPG – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD IS OVERSEEING INVESTIGATION OF MATTERS WITH ASSISTANCE OF OUTSIDE COUNSEL; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Continues to Work Diligently to Complete the Investigation; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: LOOKING MORE TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE OF PAINTS, COATINGS BUSINESSES THAN TO INCREASE SIZE; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Approved Restructuring Plan on April 23 Including Actions to Reduce Global Cost Structure

Among 4 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPG Industries had 12 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Friday, March 22 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) rating on Friday, April 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $125 target. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $110 target in Monday, April 22 report. J.P. Morgan downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $106 target in Friday, March 22 report.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PPG to acquire Dexmet Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPG declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PPG Introduces PPG AQUAPON WB EP Ultra-Low VOC Epoxy Coating – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Michael H. McGarry Elected to U. S. Steel Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Industries Inc (PPG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80M for 17.62 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Forbes.com published: “JPMorgan’s Consumer Banking Strength To Drive Strong Q2 Results Despite Investment Banking Headwinds – Forbes” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.