Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lowered One Gas Com (OGS) Stake By $696,150; Veritable LP Boosted By $521,960 Its General Electric Co (GE) Position

Veritable Lp increased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 24.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Veritable Lp acquired 52,196 shares as General Electric Co (GE)'s stock rose 3.47%. The Veritable Lp holds 267,255 shares with $2.81M value, up from 215,059 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $78.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 29.46 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased One Gas Inc Com (OGS) stake by 0.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc analyzed 7,735 shares as One Gas Inc Com (OGS)'s stock rose 4.12%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 942,814 shares with $85.14 million value, down from 950,549 last quarter. One Gas Inc Com now has $5.02B valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $95.25. About 224,488 shares traded or 7.81% up from the average. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 21.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Leggett & Platt Inc Com (NYSE:LEG) stake by 20,270 shares to 827,448 valued at $31.75 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 11,414 shares and now owns 959,027 shares. Synovus Finl Corp Com New (NYSE:SNV) was raised too.

Since September 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $23,813 activity. Hart Tracy E bought $23,813 worth of stock or 250 shares.

Analysts await ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.31 per share. OGS’s profit will be $18.46M for 68.04 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by ONE Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold OGS shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 38.10 million shares or 0.16% more from 38.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Natl Bank holds 200 shares. Private Ocean Limited Company accumulated 19 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated has 4,752 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 16,400 shares. Focused Wealth Management accumulated 4 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt has 640 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Company reported 5,334 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 26,202 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.02% or 50,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 5,250 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 40,698 shares in its portfolio. 49,749 were accumulated by Ancora Advisors Limited Liability. Art Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Point72 Asset Lp has 0% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 101,054 shares stake.

More notable recent ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Morgan Stanley on utility stocks: what to own, what to avoid – Seeking Alpha" on September 25, 2019

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "It All Comes Down to Trust for General Electric Stock – Investorplace.com" on September 27, 2019

Veritable Lp decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 4,581 shares to 162,681 valued at $13.64M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 40,700 shares and now owns 4,800 shares. Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) was reduced too.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. On Monday, August 19 the insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott. The insider Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million. HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 136,228 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.31% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Condor Capital Mgmt accumulated 33,925 shares. Da Davidson Communication invested 0.1% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Georgia-based Bowen Hanes And Co has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has 57,055 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.19% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.10M shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 46,500 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Lc reported 6,750 shares. 270,881 are owned by Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corporation. Aimz Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% or 12,085 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 61,150 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 28,905 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.14% or 5.52 million shares. Mathes Co holds 0.32% or 58,200 shares.